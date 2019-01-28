Kupari has been invited to join the Finnish national team for a tournament in February, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.

The Kings made Kupari the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. This call from his national team is certainly an encouraging sign, although of course the Finnish players actually in the NHL weren't able to take invites for this tournament. Los Angeles certainly feels like a team that could be in line for a rebuild soon, and when that happens, Kupari could be one of their first calls. Fans of the Kings may want to keep their eyes on this tournament to see how the speedy Finn does.