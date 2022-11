Kupari notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Kupari was listed as the third-line center, though his 10:35 of ice time Monday was the lowest of any King. The 22-year-old still contributed with a helper on Carl Grundstrom's goal at 3:44 of the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Kupari should continue to fill in while Quinton Byfield (illness) is out, but it's likely the former heads back to AHL Ontario when the latter is ready to return.