Kupari (knee) has been cleared for contact and should be ready for training camp, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kupari tore the ACL in his left knee last December, and after more than a year of recovery, he's ready to return to action. The 2018 first-round pick (20th overall) played eight games with AHL Ontario last season and posted six goals and two assists. It may take the 20-year-old a bit to get back to full speed, however, so he'll likely start the season in the minors.