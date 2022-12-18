site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Heads to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
Kupari was loaned to AHL Ontario on Sunday.
Kupari logged just 6:42 of ice time Saturday versus San Jose. He has two goals and five points in 18 appearances with the Kings this season. The Kings host Anaheim on Tuesday.
