Kupari logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Kupari has an assist in each of his last two games, but he's earned just six helpers without a goal in 17 contests since the All-Star break. The 23-year-old fourth-liner has 13 points through 54 contests, matching his career-high point total from 57 games a year ago. He's added 37 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-4 rating this season.