Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Inks entry-level deal

Kupari signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Friday.

Kupari spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with Karpat of the SM-liiga, notching six goals and 14 points in 39 contests. The 20th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft isn't known for his scoring ability, so it's unlikely that he'll develop into a high-end fantasy asset in the future. The 5-foot-11 pivot is just 18-years-old, and is expected to spend the 2018-19 campaign playing in his native Finland, so there's no reason for fantasy owners in redraft leagues to have him on their radars at this point.