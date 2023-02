Kupari produced two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Kupari helped out on first-period tallies by Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo. The pair of assists snapped a 10-game point drought for Kupari, who has struggled to do much scoring in a fourth-line role. The 22-year-old center is at nine points, 27 shots on net, 49 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 38 outings, so he can probably be left on the waiver wire in most redraft formats.