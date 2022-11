Kupari produced an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Kupari set up Carl Grundstrom's goal just nine seconds into the game. Kupari has held his own at the NHL level in a bottom-six role, picking up three points, six shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in eight appearances this year. He appears to have some job security in that role, which has seen him work alongside Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala in recent contests.