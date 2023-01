Kupari scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Kupari buried a pass from Kevin Fiala 7:58 into the first period to open the scoring. The goal was Kupari's third of the season, but it was his first point in his last 11 contests. The 22-year-old has mainly been limited to fourth-line duties -- his 11:55 of ice time Tuesday was his highest mark since Nov. 27. For the season, he's at six points, 20 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 25 outings.