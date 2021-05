Kupari scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kupari netted his first career goal in the third period, but the Kings couldn't find an equalizer. The 21-year-old Kupari's goal was his first point in four appearances. A first-round pick from 2018, the Finn will likely be in the mix for a full-time role during training camp ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.