Kupari logged two assists and five shots on goal in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Kupari has four helpers over his last three contests, riding the success of linemate Carl Grundstrom. The 23-year-old Kupari's three-game point streak is the longest of his young career. The center has three tallies, 12 assists, 42 shots on net, 68 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 55 outings this season.