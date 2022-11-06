Kupari scored a goal during a 5-4 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Kupari made the most of his chances Saturday, scoring the Kings' first goal and generating three shots in 10:01 of ice time. The 22-year-old center has shuffled between the parent club and Ontario of the AHL. He was recalled just before Saturday's matchup after being sent down Friday because of salary-cap implications. With the Kings, Kupari skated primarily on the third line with Kevin Fiala and Carl Grundstrom. Both linemates assisted on his second-period marker.