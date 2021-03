Kupari was assigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Kupari didn't make his NHL debut during a two-week stint on the taxi squad. His development will benefit more from handling top-six minutes in the AHL than simply practicing with the big club. The 2018 first-round pick (20th overall) has been quite impressive in the AHL this year, providing eight points through seven games.