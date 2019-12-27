Play

Kupari sustained a knee injury in Thursday's World Junior Championships matchup with Sweden, Kings beat writer John Hovenreports.

Initial indications have Kupari set to miss several months, though he will undergo a secondary MRI once he returns to Los Angeles. Selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, a significant injury for the Finnish center could prevent him from being ready for training camp come fall.

More News
Our Latest Stories