Bolduc signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Bolduc had six goals and 35 points across 69 regular-season appearances with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. He also appeared in one game with the Islanders last season, but Bolduc logged just 5:56 of ice time in that outing. The 24-year-old is expected to start this coming season in the minors.