The Kings shifted Fagemo on the taxi squad Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fagemo spent a brief stint in Sweden this winter as he was loaded to Sodertalje in the SHL. The 20-year-old racked up six goals and 11 points across 18 games in the process, earning a taxi squad shot returning from loan. Fagemo will likely spend most of his time between the taxi squad and minors this season and should be off fantasy radars for the 2021 campaign.