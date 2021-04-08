site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Samuel Fagemo: Assigned to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fagemo was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Fagemo has yet to make his NHL debut and likely won't be doing so anytime soon.
