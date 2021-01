Fagemo is in training camp after returning from his loan stint with Sodertalje (Sweden), per the NHL media site.

Fagemo garnered six goals and five helpers in 18 appearances with the Swedish club and could be a candidate for the 23-man roster. Selected by the Kings with the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger may still have to spend some time in the minors in order to adjust to the North American game.