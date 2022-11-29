site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Samuel Fagemo: Back with big club
Fagemo was recalled by the Kings on Tuesday.
Fagemo could draw into the lineup against the Kraken on Tuesday. He has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season.
