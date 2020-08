Fagemo will begin the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Sodertalje (Sweden), Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has yet to make the jump to North America. Playing in the SHL last year, the 20-year-old winger registered 13 goals and nine assists in 42 outings. While Fagemo figures to rejoin Los Angeles for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season, he'll likely be a long shot for the 23-man roster.