Fagemo scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Fagemo has a goal and an assist through his first two NHL contests this season. The 22-year-old has seen fourth-line minutes, but he's making a strong case to retain that role at least until one of Alex Iafallo (lower body) or Brendan Lemieux (lower body) is ready to return. Fantasy managers in redraft formats can keep an eye on Fagemo, but his time with the big club isn't expected to be permanent at this point.