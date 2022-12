Fagemo logged an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Fagemo made his season debut Thursday, and he set up a Carl Grundstrom game-tying goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Fagemo has eight points in 15 games with AHL Ontairo this season -- those are middling numbers, and his chances to produce offense will be limited at the NHL level since he's unlikely to see more than a bottom-six role.