Kings' Samuel Fagemo: Pens entry-level deal

Fagemo signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Thursday.

The Kings selected Fagemo with the 50th overall pick in this year's draft. The 19-year-old Swede spent most of the 2018-19 season with Frolunda HC of the SHL, notching 14 goals and 25 points in 42 games. Fagemo will get an invite to LA's training camp, but he's fully expected to return to his native Sweden for the 2019-20 campaign, so he'll likely have to wait at least one more season for his first taste of NHL action.