Kings' Samuel Fagemo: Promoted from AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fagemo was recalled by Los Angeles on Thursday.
Fagemo could draw into the lineup immediately Thursday versus the Coyotes. He's tallied six goals and eight points through 15 AHL appearances this season.
