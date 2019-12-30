Kings' Samuel Fagemo: Scores twice in WJC victory

Fagemo scored twice to help Sweden to a 6-2 win over Kazakhstan at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Monday.

Fagemo led all Swedish forwards with five shots on goal. The 50th overall selection in this past June's draft, Fagemo signed his entry-level deal with Los Angeles just days after being selected. Fagemo was loaned back to his Swedish club team in Frolunda for the season. He currently has six goals and 11 points in 20 games for the Indians.