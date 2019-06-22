Kings' Samuel Fagemo: Second time is a charm for Swede

Fagemo was drafted 50th overall by the Kings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

19 years old and sporting a March 2000 birthday, Fagemo was eligible to be selected last year and not taken. There are 31 NHL clubs that wish they had spent a seventh-rounder on him in 2018, as the cost for Los Angeles was much higher 12 months later. Fagemo had a solid season (14 goals, 25 points in 42 games) for Frolunda of the SHL. His offensive awareness is excellent and he is an underrated passer. Although he didn't produce much for Sweden at the World Juniors (one assist in five games), his strong play for his club team put Fagemo on the map as a legitimate prospect. He has top-six upside.