Fagemo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Monday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Fagemo accounted for one goal, 13 shots on net, three blocked shots and five hits in eight regular-season outings between LA and Nashville last campaign. He also produced 43 goals and 62 points across 50 regular-season contests for AHL Ontario in 2023-24. Fagemo will battle for a bottom-six role with the Kings during training camp in the fall.