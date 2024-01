Fagemo took part in Thursday's optional game-day skate with the Kings, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Fagemo's presence doesn't guarantee he will be in the lineup to face the Predators on Thursday but his demotion to the minors Wednesday appears to have been a temporary move. In his four NHL games this season, Fagemo has recorded one goal on seven shots, one hit and three blocks while averaging 9:49 of ice time.