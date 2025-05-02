Helenius notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

The helper was Helenius' first career playoff point. He was in the lineup for all six playoff contests but averaged just 3:57 of ice time per game in a fourth-line role. The physical forward had 14 hits to go with one shot on goal and two blocked shots this postseason. He also had seven points, 29 shots, 150 hits and 25 PIM over 50 regular-season outings. Helenius will compete for a steadier role in 2025-26, though it wouldn't be surprising if he spends some time at AHL Ontario next year.