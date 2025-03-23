Helenius logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Helenius set up an Adrian Kempe tally at 3:03 of the first period. The assist was Helenius' first point in nine games since he was recalled from AHL Ontario on March 5. The good news is he's sticking in the lineup, but only in a fourth-line role that has rarely led to offense or even significant ice time. Helenius has four points, 20 shots on net, 111 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 36 NHL appearances this season.