Helenius scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Helenius put the Kings ahead 4-3 in the third period. He had just 4:34 of ice time in this contest, though he's been under the 10-minute mark in eight straight games. The 23-year-old is firmly on the fourth line, and his ability to play center is likely the only thing keeping him in the lineup regularly. The goal was his first point in 13 outings this season, to go with three shots on net, 28 hits, five PIM and an even plus-minus rating.