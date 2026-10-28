Helenius scored a goal and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.

Helenius placed his first tally of the 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday's scoresheet when he found the back of the net just 151 seconds into the contest. The 23-year-old center has played his part without the puck as the Kings' checking-line center, where he's posted 10 PIM, eight shots on net and 24 hits across nine appearances. He has a safe role for the time being with Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) without a timeline to return from injured reserve. Upon Turcotte's return, however, Helenius could be shifted throughout the lineup, which could affect his fantasy value for better or worse depending how the Kings fare around him. He's best left on waivers outside fairly-deep leagues that value banger stats.