Kings' Samuel Helenius: Pots goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helenius scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
Helenius has a goal and two assists over his last three games. The 23-year-old forward opened the scoring Tuesday exactly halfway through the contest. Helenius is up to two goals, four points, 13 shots on net, 55 hits and 17 PIM over 24 outings. He may be at risk of losing playing time to Kenny Connors, who is expected to debut at some point during the Kings' road trip.
