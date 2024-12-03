site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-samuel-helenius-rejoins-los-angeles | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Samuel Helenius: Rejoins Los Angeles
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Helenius was summoned from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Helenius was sent to the Reign on Monday, but he's now back with the Kings. The 22-year-old has collected two assists through nine games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read