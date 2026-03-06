Kings' Samuel Helenius: Scores in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helenius scored a goal and added six hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
Helenius put the Kings ahead 2-0 in the second period. The 23-year-old forward continues to see limited minutes in a fourth-line role, but he appears to have a good chance to stay in the lineup down the stretch. He snapped a five-game point drought Thursday and is up to four goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 34 PIM and 88 hits through 33 appearances this season.
