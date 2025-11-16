Helenius did not suit up in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Senators on Saturday, the 17th time he's been scratched in the Kings' first 19 games.

Helenius' last appearance was Oct. 18 versus the Hurricanes. Head coach Jim Hiller typically doesn't adjust his lineup a whole lot, and the Kings are carrying 14 forwards. That makes it an uphill battle for Helenius to draw in when the team is healthy, which it is at forward. The 22-year-old will offer some physicality when he plays, but there's no telling when that will happen.