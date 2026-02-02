Kings' Samuel Helenius: Tallies in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helenius scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Helenius got the Kings on the board at 13:21 of the third period. The 23-year-old has earned two goals and two assists over his last six outings, which is solid work for a fourth-line forward. He's up to five points, 17 shots on net, 66 hits, 29 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 27 appearances this season.
