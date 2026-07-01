Kings' Scott Laughton: Back with Los Angeles

Laughton agreed to terms on a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Kings on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Laughton was expected to test the market and wasn't viewed as likely to come back to the Kings. Instead, the 32-year-old center looped back around in free agency and will stabilize Los Angeles' bottom six. Laughton had 13 goals, seven assists, 95 shots on net, 121 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 64 regular-season outings between the Maple Leafs and the Kings last season.