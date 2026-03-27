Kings' Scott Laughton: Buries power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
Laughton had gone eight games without a goal, picking up just one assist in that span. The 31-year-old center has retained a power-play role throughout the slump, which is a good sign for his production down the stretch, though he won't be a leader on offense. He's now at 11 goals, 17 points, 75 shots on net, 101 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 54 appearances between the Kings and the Maple Leafs this season.
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