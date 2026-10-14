Laughton notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

This was Laughton's first point in five games this season. The 32-year-old center has filled a middle-six role with minimal power-play time, and the Kings' struggles on offense certainly have helped his output. He has earned eight shots on net, 12 hits, four blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-2 rating. The Kings are still tinkering with line combinations under new head coach Peter Laviolette, so Laughton could move around a bit more until something clicks.