Wedgewood was waived by the Kings on Friday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Just days after being traded from Arizona to Kings, Wedgewood will likely land in minors unless he's scooped by another squad. The 25-year-old backstop appeared in 20 games this season, struggling to a 5-9-4 record with a .893 save percentage and 3.45 GAA. As a result, the Kings have put their faith in Jack Campbell to back up Jonathan Quick.