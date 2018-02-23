Kings' Scott Wedgewood: Hits waivers
Wedgewood was waived by the Kings on Friday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Just days after being traded from Arizona to Kings, Wedgewood will likely land in minors unless he's scooped by another squad. The 25-year-old backstop appeared in 20 games this season, struggling to a 5-9-4 record with a .893 save percentage and 3.45 GAA. As a result, the Kings have put their faith in Jack Campbell to back up Jonathan Quick.
More News
-
Kings' Scott Wedgewood: Traded to LA•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Healthy, returning to regular backup role•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Expected to be alright•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Being checked for concussion•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Starting Tuesday in San Jose•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Exploited by Kings in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...