Kings' Scott Wedgewood: Traded to LA
The Coyotes traded Wedgewood and Tobias Rieder to the Kings in exchange for Darcy Kuemper on Wednesday.
Kuemper has been excellent for the Kings this season, but the opportunity to pick up a winger with solid upside in Tobias Rieder was clearly too enticing for LA to pass up. Wedgewood, on the other hand, has struggled this campaign, compiling a 5-9-4 record while posting an ugly 3.45 GAA and .893 save percentage in 20 appearances with the Coyotes, but he'll likely fare far better behind the Kings' stout defense, and he'll only have to spell starter Jonathan Quick on occasion down the stretch. The 25-year-old netminder will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he'll need to perform well in order to earn another contract from LA or another NHL club after the 2017-18 season comes to a close.
