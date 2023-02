Durzi produced an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Durzi has logged a helper in each of his last four games. He's added eight shots on net and a plus-3 rating in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman remains a solid all-around option with 30 points (14 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 53 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 55 appearances this season.