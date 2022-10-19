Durzi posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Durzi was a healthy scratch in the second game of the season, but he's picked up three helpers across the four contests he's played. The 23-year-old defenseman helped out on a Gabriel Vilardi tally Tuesday. Durzi has added six blocked shots, five hits, six shots on net and a minus-2 rating. As long as he can keep his play in his own zone clean, he should stick as a top-four defender with time on the second power-play unit.