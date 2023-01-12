Durzi notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Durzi had a shot that was tipped in by Gabriel Vilardi for a go-ahead goal in the third period. Over his last nine games, Durzi's been a solid contributor from the blue line with a goal and four helpers. The 24-year-old defenseman has shown solid offensive instincts all season with 24 points and 62 shots on net through 42 contests. He's added 83 blocked shots, 44 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating, but the scoring production is enough to help in most fantasy formats.