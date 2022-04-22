Durzi logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Durzi ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on Phillip Danault's opening tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Durzi has been good as a rookie this year, posting 27 points (15 on the power play) in 61 contests. He's effectively filled in for Drew Doughty (wrist) as the Kings' top-scoring defenseman. Durzi has added 112 blocked shots, 70 hits, 111 shots on net, 55 PIM and a minus-10 rating in a top-four role.