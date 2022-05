Durzi notched a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Durzi picked up his second assist in five playoff outings in his first taste of the postseason. The defenseman has worked more as a power-play specialist rather than the all-around No. 1 as he did for portions of the regular season. He's contributed 13 shots on net, eight hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.