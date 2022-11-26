Durzi notched two assists, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Durzi helped out on Phillip Danault's power-play goal in the first period and a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the second. This was Durzi's first game back after missing two with a lower-body injury. While he has five points in his last five outings, there's still question marks in his defensive play. The 24-year-old blueliner owns a minus-3 rating while adding 11 points (four on the power play), 31 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 28 hits and eight PIM through 20 appearances.