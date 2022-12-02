Durzi logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Durzi helped out on a Trevor Moore power-play tally in the second period. The assist was Durzi's fifth over the last four games, and he also has a goal in that span. Four of those helpers have come on the power play, where the 24-year-old continues to make an impact despite working on the second unit. He has four tallies, 11 assists, 32 shots on net, 34 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 23 contests overall.