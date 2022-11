Durzi was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the host Oilers.

Durzi, who earned his first helper in nine outings Wednesday, aided Trevor Moore on his game-winning marker, developing at 17:12 of the second period. The 24-year-old defenseman previously earned assists during back-to-back efforts Oct. 27 and 29. Durzi, who was a plus-2 Wednesday, did his part defensively, delivering three hits and blocking three shots against the high-scoring Oilers.